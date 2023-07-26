BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Lowcountry agencies responded to a house fire that displaced four in Beaufort County late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a resident at a home on Walnut Street was alerted to a fire in his home by neighbors banging on the door. When he went outside he saw his garage engulfed in flames with a vehicle inside.

The Burton Fire District, Parris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and Sherriff’s Office, responded to the fire. Firefighters suppressed the spreading fire as fire crews went inside the home to stop it from spreading inside.

Firefighters cut the fire off, which was spread through the attic, just inside the main home before extensive fire damage could occur to the residence, but the home sustained minor smoke damage throughout.

No one was injured in the fire, but a family of four adults were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Burton fire investigators are investigating the fire but believe it to be unintentional.