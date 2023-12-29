SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah has been awarded a $30 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repair drainage problems around the Springfield Canal in the Historic Carver Village and Cloverdale neighborhoods as apart of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative.

The goal of the Justice40 initiative is to provide Federal investments to secure environmental justice and stimulate economic opportunity for disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.

According to a Friday press release, the City said it will receive $2.7 million for the first phase of the project which includes surveying and engineering costs. After a review of phase one, FEMA will add another $27.3 million to fund future construction work associated with the projects in the Springfield Canal basin.

Svannahians can expect to see these phases unfold over the next five years. When it comes to the total cost of improvements to the Springfield Canal, the City says it will cost $42 million with 75% of the funding coming out of the Federal BRIC grant. To fund the remaining $12 million, the City will provide a 25% match.

Proposed revisions will convey stormwater runoff from existing ground to the Springfield Canal to minimize flooding potential in the communities around the canal. The City of Savannah and its partners will announce in February more details about the grant award.