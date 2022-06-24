LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old woman and her two younger brothers have drowned in a Georgia lake.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hill Lake.

Coroner Tim Quarles identified the victims as Raven Powell, of McDuffie County, 4-year-old Mason Powell and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell.

News outlets report the bodies have been recovered and will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Further details about what happened have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.