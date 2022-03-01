SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three Savannah breweries are participating in Georgia Beer Day on Saturday. The participating breweries include Service Brewing Co., The Underdog Brewing Company and Two Tides Brewing Company.

Joseph Cortes, the executive director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild said that this day is important for several reasons.

“I think Georgia Beer Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the impact that Georgia beer has on this state,” Cortes said. “I like to say that our craft breweries make our local communities great places to live, work and visit.”

He said that Georgia beer has become part of the fabric of the state.

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild serves their members through advocacy, education and awareness.

Liz Massey, owner and brand director for Two Tides Brewing Company, said that Georgia Beer Day is especially important this year.

“The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild is currently fighting for some important legislative change that would directly impact small breweries,” Massey said.

This legislation would allow small breweries to sell more beer which would impact them financially. Many other states have changed their laws during the pandemic to help small breweries stay afloat. Georgia has not.

This year the participating breweries as selling beer in a special 2022 Georgia Beer Day glass. $1 from every glass sold will go directly to The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild to help with enacting legislative change in Georgia.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy if anyone goes to any of our local breweries and supports them,” Massey said. “You don’t have to go to just Two Tides to have a direct impact on your community.”

For Two Tides Brewing Company, there won’t just be a glass of beer involved. They will also be having pastry boxes for sale from Auspicious Baking Company at 12 p.m. and cookies from a local Girl Scout troop at 4 p.m.

You can find more information about Georgia Beer Day by visiting the Georgia Brewers Guild website through the link here. You can also check out the website for Two Tides Brewing Company by visiting their website by clicking the link here.