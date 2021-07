SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah police are investigating a triple shooting that took just after 9 p.m. on the 800 block of E. 36th St.

We’re told three people were injured. No word on their conditions or any suspects at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 912-234-2020

Stay with News 3 for updates on-air and online.