HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines street In Hinesville shortly after midnight.

Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service

Burris said a couple along with their granddaughter lived in the home. Their 2 dogs were later found deceased inside the home.

One person suffered injuries when they went to open a door and burned their fingertip on the door knob.