3 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says three people are behind bars Sunday for the death of a 17-year-old.

Investigators say Michael Smith was killed Saturday morning during a drive-by shooting. They say he was shot outside of a Nappa Auto Parts Store in Pembroke.

Smith was taken to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

18-year-old Rakeem Gibbs, 18-year-old Malik Pridgen and 18-year-old Keondre Howard have been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the GBI.

The three teenagers are awaiting next steps inside the Bryan County Jail.

