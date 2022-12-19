BLUFFTON, SC. – (WSAV) The Beaufort County Police Department says Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, has been reported missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton.

Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel (photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the department, a roommate reported that friends nor family members have seen or heard from Niebla-Rangel since Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m.



Niebla-Rangel is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants with zebra stripes. He does not have a vehicle.



Anyone with information on Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Beaufort County Communications’ non-emergency number at 843-524-2777 or Sergeant Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435.

