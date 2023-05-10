CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Wednesday announced the results of a multi-agency operation that yielded more than 20 arrests ranging from narcotics to wire fraud and firearms crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina was joined by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies at North Charleston City Hall where they publicly discussed the arrests and how the operation came together.

Officials said a portion of the investigation focused on a drug trafficking organization based primarily out of North Charleston, which was led by the FBI through an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the country.

Thirteen people were arrested and charged as part of that investigation including the following:

Monta Peatro Harley, 34, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possessing Cocaine Base with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking;

Xzayvier Vanyon Harley, 25, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, Cocaine and Marijuana;

Trevion Swansea Wigfall, 25, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin; Possessing Fentanyl and Heroin with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking;

Ariana Donnise Hamilton, 26, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

Luther Antonio Smith, 22, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

DeAndre Malik Horry, 25, of Mount Pleasant, charged with Fentanyl; Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking;

Davonte Durrell Reid, 28, of Ladson, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

Damon Christopher Heyward, 25, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

Davion LaPrince Anderson, 23, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

Eurie Gerard Richardson, 30, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl;

Scotty Orlando Simmons, 25, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Cocaine Base;

Zavie London Jefferson, 28, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine; and

Dexter Deandre Ferguson-Fuller, 24, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Cocaine Base; Possessing Cocaine and Cocaine Base with Intent to Distribute; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

Authorities say another part of the investigation focused on people in the Charleston area conspiring to illegally obtain firearms through the use of straw purchasers.

That investigation was led by the ATF and is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.

Five people were arrested in charged through this investigation:

Bernard Freeman Scott, Jr., 24, of Ladson, charged with Conspiracy to Make False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms; Making False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms; and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

Andre Moore, 24, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Make False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

Nykobie Bryant Fleming, 26, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Make False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms and Making False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms;

Jedarius Tyewon Haynes Dessausure, 26, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Make False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms and Making False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms; and

Jasmine Lasha Smalls, 27, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Make False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms and Making False Statements in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms.

The third part of the operation concentrated on people in Summerville and North Charleston who were conspiring to commit wire fraud. One person was also charged with money laundering.

Officials say this portion of the investigation was led by the FBI, Secret Service, IRS, and SBA. The eight individuals charged as part of this case include:

Staci Harley, 41, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Roberta Harley, 61, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Wire Fraud; and Money Laundering;

Anthony Harley, 40, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Zyaisha Blue, 22, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Benjamin Blue, 42, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Antanasia Harley, 20, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Anthony Pinckney, 40, of Summerville, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud;

Sheniqua Mitchell, 37, of North Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigations.

Assistant United States Attorneys Whit Sowards and Amy Bower are prosecuting the cases with assistance from the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.

U.S. Attorney Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictments are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.