SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After some uncertainty for years now and with the help of a $20M investment, the 65 ft. globe on E Derenne Ave. is here to stay for decades to come.

“So many people have been asking what’s going to happen to the globe? Where’s it going to go…the very best option was for us to preserve it in place,” says District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

The City of Savannah will be able to keep the long-standing landmark alive with some help from Parker’s Kitchen.

“We’re thrilled to be here,” says Parker’s Kitchen founder Greg Parker, “We’re thrilled to take this eyesore that was a gateway entrance to savannah and to create something that we can all be proud of.”

In Parker’s eyes, taking on the refurbishment project was almost a no-brainer.

“I think it speaks for itself. This globe has been in so many movies. It’s an iconic monument in savannah. Everyone knows about the globe in savannah,” he says.

The globe is in the process of being repainted by the same man who first painted it 24 years ago. Eric Henn is thrilled to be asked back to give the monument fresh life.

“I see the pride here,” says Henn, “This tank could have been disregarded. It’s an honor to be able to have done the landmark.”

It was not just a paint job, but an infrastructure project to make sure the globe can support itself on its own. When the process is complete, the efforts to makeover the globe will exceed $20M according to Parker.