SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis will be held in Daffin Park on Saturday, April 15.

The Walk to Cure Arthritis is part of the Arthritis Foundation’s national initiative to unite communities nationwide to put an end to arthritis.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the fundraising walk will kick off at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

Dr. James Holtzclaw of Chatham Orthopaedic Associates will serve as the Medical Honoree for the deserving cause. Chatham Orthopaedic Associates is also a proud sponsor of the event.

In addition to the walk, the event will feature a mission area, kid zone, a vendor and sponsor showcase, a waggers area, and more.

For more information on The Walk to Cure Arthritis or to register or donate, click here.