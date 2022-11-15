HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The applications for the 2023 Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Awards are now available online for Beaufort and Jasper County High School Seniors.

Since 1987, The Heritage Classic Foundation has prioritized philanthropic giving having donated $49.1 million to educational and charitable initiatives that uplift the lives of South Carolinians.

Beaufort and Jasper County high school seniors are eligible to apply for the 4-year grant totaling up to $16,000 or $20,000.

Application will be reviewed on the basis of academic success, community service, essays written by the student, and financial need. The scholarship application process will also include an interview by all finalists.

Since the program’s beginning in 1993, 364 graduating seniors have been named Heritage Scholars.

These grants, to a college of the student’s choice, have totaled more than $5 million.

Applications are now available online and can be found at www.heritageclassicfoundation.com. All applications must be completed by January 15, 2023.

The 2023 Scholars will be recognized at the 55th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing to be conducted over the Harbour Town Golf Links, April 10-16, 2023.