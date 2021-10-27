2021 Savannah state of the city address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday night Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave his state of the city address.

So far, this year has been one with ups and downs. The COVID-19 pandemic still at the center as the emergence of the delta variant made way in 2021.

Yet, the city has still had some major wins this year. The city saw the hiring of Savannah’s first permanent city manager since 2019 as a huge accomplishment.

The return of major public events are coming back for the first time since January 2020 with the return of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Johnson also spoke on the recent gun violence the city has seen. The mayor hopes the reemergence of the Police Athletic League (PAL) will help build better relations with police and its youth.

“PAL is an excellent mentorship opportunity that helps build trust and positive relationships between young people in our community and our police department,” says Johnson.

The city anticipates a four percent increase in economic growth by the end of the year, despite the ongoing pandemic.