$200K lottery ticket sold in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Check your tickets! A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Bluffton store.

Monday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 winning ticket was sold at Blue Water #17 on Discovery Drive.

The ticket for Monday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The numbers drawn were 3 – 4 – 28 – 31 – 36 Power-Up: 2

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.