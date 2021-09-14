$200 million available in rent assistance for South Carolina residents

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WSAV) – Paying rent has been a constant struggle for many across the country during the pandemic and now fears are worse since the eviction moratorium ended. Many Americans are still behind on payments.

Residents in South Carolina can take advantage of the SC Stay Plus Program designed to keep a roof over the heads of South Carolinians. The program started with $272 million available for assistance.

As it stands, $200 million is still available for South Carolina residents. Eligible applicants could receive up to 12 months of assistance with late rent and even utility payments dating back to March of 2020. Others may even qualify for up to three months of future rent assistance.

This Saturday, SC Housing is hosting an event at the Antioch Education Center in Ridgeland to provide support and guidance for those wanting to apply. The event runs from 10am until 2pm.

Those who come out are going to want to bring a valid ID, a pay stub to show proof of income, and any past due statements.