2 weeks after storms, Red Cross working to find housing solutions for South Carolina families

Shaneka Mickle’s home is just rubble after a devastating tornado in Hampton County

(WSAV) – The American Red Cross of South Carolina says team members have helped over 500 people after strong storms and multiple tornadoes hit the state on April 13.

The Red Cross of South Carolina says the organization had over 2,400 overnight shelter stays in hotels across the state and served over 10,200 meals and snacks. Over 800 disaster health and mental health contacts were made in the last few weeks.

The organization is still currently sheltering 110 people in hotels across South Carolina. The Red Cross is now working to help those families transition from hotels into more permanent housing solutions. Home kits containing cleaning supplies, paper products, and more are also being provided to families in hotels.

Over 1,000 damage assessments have been done since April 13.

To help people impacted by disasters by donating to the Red Cross of South Carolina, click here, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999.