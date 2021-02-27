2-vehicle collision in Long County shuts down traffic Friday night, leaves 1 person dead

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was killed and another was left seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 84 near Barrett Cemetery Road.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday and shut down traffic in both directions.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White, a woman operating a 2014 Ford Escape heading westbound was attempting to make a U-turn at an intersection where drivers are allowed to do so.

The woman pulled into the path of a man driving a 2016 Ford Taurus. Both vehicles collided, a preliminary investigation showed.

LifeStar Georgia Air Ambulance was dispatched to transport the man to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, but shortly left without him. He was later transported by ambulance to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where her condition is unknown.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been called in to assist in the investigation.



The Ludowici/Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Long County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene of the accident.