2 teens found dead inside car near North Carolina school

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teenagers were found dead inside a car outside of a school in Raeford, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Hoke County Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Dowless identified the students as Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez, 11th graders at Hoke County High School.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the students were found dead inside a parked car near Don Steed Elementary School.

Capt. Steven Blakley said the car was running when EMS arrived and does not know at this time if carbon monoxide was a factor. He said it appears to be an accident.

Blakley added the medical investigation will be able to give more answers as to what happened.

“This is a great loss for our entire district family,” Dowles said in a Facebook post. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need.”

The school honored the students before Monday night’s soccer game with a moment of silence. Britany and Ailton both played soccer for the school.

Ramon Capote played cornerback alongside Ailton. He said he was a player talented beyond his years.

“I always told him, ‘You know, you’re gonna be the one out of your school to go Division I. You’re gonna be the one that’s gonna make it,'” Ramon said. “And you know, I’m really sad he’s not here with us anymore, but I’m sure he would’ve achieved the goal.”

During Monday night’s game, there was a table on the sidelines with a portrait of Ailton, his framed jersey, flowers, balloons and teddy bears.

“It just, it hurt. It hurt to really hear that news and I had just saw him on Friday,” Ramon said.

Officials said school counselors have been made available for students and staff who might need them.