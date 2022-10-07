BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care.

Missy — Photo provided by the Burton Fire District

According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel Bay Road intersection just after 9:30 a.m. Officials say that one male occupant was transported by Beaufort County EMS with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

However, due to the impact of the vehicles, there was a concern for the health and safety of the occupant’s dog, Missy. The four-legged friend was transported by Burton firefighters to a local veterinarian, the Affordable Pet Day Clinic on Parris Island Gateway as a precaution. Deputies say that Missy was immediately seen by clinic staff and made it home safely uninjured.

The Burton Fire District says that another accident occurred later in the day just past 2:00 p.m.

Again, Burton firefighters and County EMS responded to a three-car vehicle crash at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive between a minivan and two motorcycles. One of the motorcyclists, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital by county EMS as a precaution.

Fire crews said the motorcycle appeared to be “broken in half.”