2 Ga lawmakers to introduce laws for vaping, e-cigarette use

ATLANTA (AP) — Next year, expect to hear legislative debate on vaping and e-cigarette use in Georgia.

Republican state Reps. Bonnie Rich, of Suwanee, and Gerald Greene, of Cuthbert, announced in a news release Thursday that they will introduce legislation targeting those issues during the 2020 legislative session.

Rich says she’s working on a bill that would “protect not only our children, but all Georgians from this growing epidemic” in the state. Greene says vaping and e-cigarette use has “become a major public health concern” that must be addressed.

The Georgia Department of Public Health recently identified nine confirmed cases of a vaping-related illness in Georgia, one of which resulted in death.

