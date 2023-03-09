SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local rescue shelter and family received egg-cellent news this week.

Marclee and Rieland, two dogs adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue, are one step closer to having what it takes to star in the Cadbury Bunny Commercial this Easter.

Both have made it to the 2023 Cadbury Bunny finals.

“It makes all of us so proud, especially since they are shelter dogs,” said Jennifer Taylor, director and co-founder of Renegade Paws Rescue. “We love seeing people looking at adopted dogs in such a positive light. It shows how amazing Renegade and all shelter dogs are.”

Marclee and Rieland are mixed breeds around 1-year-old. Marclee was pulled from Bryan County Animal Control and Rieland was from a litter of puppies, some of which were dropped off at Renegade Paws Rescue.

Since 2019, Cadbury has hosted a competition for pets to replace its bunny mascot in a commercial. Last year’s winner was Annie Rose, an English doodle therapy dog from Ohio.

This year, Cadbury and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals teamed up to promote rescue pets for this year’s competition.

Their goal was to encourage pet parents of rescues to enter the competition, in hopes that more people will choose a rescue animal as their next pet.

This opened the door for dogs, cats, horses, bunnies, pigs and other rescues around the nation to be entered this year’s contest.

If Marclee and Rieland make it out on top, they will have the opportunity to be included in the classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial. There’s also a cash prize of $5,000 and another $5,000 paid by a sponsor directly to the rescue pet’s shelter of choice identified by the winner.

To vote for Marclee and Rieland click here. Votes can be made once a day between now and March 14.