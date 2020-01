SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Long County deputies say a woman was shot and killed inside her home tonight. They say it happened on the 1500 block of Tommie Hines Road.

According to the GBI, the deputies were responding to call of shots fired at the home.

Authorities say they found the suspected shooter dead several hours later. They say it appears the man shot and killed himself inside a mobile home on the 1400 block of Tommie Hines Road.

The case remains under investigation