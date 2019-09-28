3 Chatham Co residents involved in deadly crash following pursuit

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Four people are dead after a vehicle escaping from deputies crashed into a pickup truck on Friday evening.

Georgia State Patrol has identified the two passengers in the Chevrolet Impala as 25-year-old Ebony Young from Savannah and 26-year-old Sukquawn Hayes from Garden City. The driver, 23-year-old Shikym Jenkins was from Garden City. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center and is in critical condition.

According to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, Jenkins has outstanding warrants out of Chatham County. Hayes was also wanted in Chatham County, Long said. He had a loaded pistol in his hand when the crash occurred and died on impact. The female passenger was sentenced to six years in state prison in December 2018, for possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana and felony fleeing law enforcement. Under Georgia’s current criminal justice reform she was released after serving only 2 months of a 6-year sentence.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said in a Facebook post the pursuit began when Monroe County deputies attempted to stop a car on I-75 – but the driver sped off.

A Butts County deputy was next to spot the vehicle when the car, traveling at 110 mph, eluded sheriff deputies a second time, nearly striking the deputy head-on.

According to the GSP, as the Impala’s driver was trying to go through a curve in the highway, he ran off the right shoulder and over-corrected, crossing into the westbound lane of Georgia 36. That’s where the Impala hit the pick-up truck head-on. Sheriff Gary Long said the vehicle was not being pursued by law enforcement at the time.

Two of the passengers in the truck, 72-year-old Judy Martin and 76-year-old Sandra Bowden, both from Covington were killed. They were both seated in the rear seats of the truck.

“As I see more innocent people killed at the hands of criminals released back into society under the reform, instead of serving their sentence, I can only hope that it would have our State legislators rethinking this horrible criminal justice reform. If she was where the judge had sent her these innocent people might still be alive.” Sheriff Gary Long, Butts County Sheriff’s Office

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a full investigation.