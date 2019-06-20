2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Lady’s Island earlier this month.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a report of shots fired between vehicles in a parking lot of the Circle K gas station on Highway 21. At least two vehicles were involved and fled the scene.

Deputies were later called to the Village on Sunset Boulevard — near the Circle K — where occupants of one of the vehicles were located.

One man, later identified as 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell III, of St. Helena Island, was deceased. Another person, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Montarious Brown, of Burton, was arrested Thursday, June 20, on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He remains in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

BCSO also arrested Ronald Moore, 22 of Lady’s Island, with obstruction of justice. He was arrested on June 7 and released on a $5,000 bond.

No other arrests have been made at this time. The sheriff’s office says they are still interviewing witnesses and others involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. CrimeStoppers callers remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.