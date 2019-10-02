2 adults displaced after home destroyed by fire in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – According to Hinesville Fire Department Public Information Officer, Capt Robert Kitchings, two adults were left homeless after the mobile home they were living in caught on fire in the Happy Acres Mobile Home Park located off of Kelly Drive.

Kitchings said the occupants were cooking and had gone to do laundry, leaving what they were cooking on the stove. When the occupants returned the mobile home was on fire.

Mobile home fire, Hinesville 10/1/2019

Incident Commander, Capt Andy Fowler said when members of the Hinesville Fire Department arrived the mobile home was 75 percent engulfed in flames. Fowler said it took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The mobile home was a total loss and no one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross was summoned to assist the occupants.

