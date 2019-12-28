16-year old arrested in connection to Bluffton homicide

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV)- A 16-year-old male believed to be connected to the December 23rd murder of Trey Blackshear is now in police custody.

According to police Blackshear was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

Two male suspects were caught on video surveillance footage running from Blackshear’s vehicle towards a bank parking lot, where they got into a light-colored sedan.

Police say the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force tracked that car down on Friday at a house on Mink Point Boulevard. Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the house and found 10 handguns, several rifles, and narcotics.

Investigators say the weapons will be tested to see if they are connected to Blackshear’s murder. No arrests were made, but the deputies say criminal charges are expected.

Bluffton Police have not released the teen’s identity. He was taken into custody after turning himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning. He was later detained and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention facility in Columbia.

The investigation is still ongoing, police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crime or may have seen the suspects between the time frame of 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. to call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or the Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560.