SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 15th annual Turkey Trot in Savannah got off to a great start! In the wee hours of the morning, organizers and volunteers were on hand to make sure everyone could have a safe and successful race.

Runners arrived in every shape and size! Children, families, seniors and lots of dogs, all pounding the pavement for a good cause. The Kids K got the race going with young runners 10 and under, followed by the crowd’s favorite Diaper Dash. All this in preparation for the 4 mile run/walk, which is the official Turkey Trot.

This year, 1,500 people came to Savannah from 34 different states and from as far away as Japan. More runners mean more help for our communities. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit the United Way Community Fund, which helps improve lives in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Their mission is to improve lives by providing a safety net for the most vulnerable and pathways to upward mobility, so everyone has a chance to thrive!