JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday.

According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a potential accidental shooting between two brothers.

The victim was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (843)726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference JCSO Case #22S22824.

This is an ongoing investigation.