13-year-old arrested in murder of NYC college student from Charlottesville

NEW YORK (WRIC) — The New York Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, three law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The teen — who police say made statements linking himself to the fatal stabbing — was charged with murder, robbery and weapons possession, those sources told ABC News.

Detectives believe there may have been as many as three people involved in the incident, the sources said. A knife was also recovered.

The 18-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia woman was stabbed to death Wednesday night while walking through Morningside Park near campus in Upper Manhattan.

Police said they responded to an assault report at around 5:30 p.m. and found Majors — who had been stabbed multiple times — unconscious. She later died at a hospital.

A family spokesperson told ABC News that Tessa is the grandniece of famed football coach Johnny Majors. The spokesperson also confirmed that her father, Inman Majors, is a novelist and English professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

One of Tessa’s neighbors in Charlottesville spoke to 8News Thursday, saying the 18-year-old was a sweet and sincere person who was a role model for her 5-year-old. It’s why the news of her death has left many heartbroken and shocked — and questioning how she could be taken in such a senseless way.

“This is going to change their whole Christmas, their whole family dynamic,” Heather Dillon said. “It’s just tragic, it’s very quick and totally unexpected. She was such a good spirit, so it’s really heartbreaking.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

