SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSA) – The Junior League of Savannah is excited to announce the 12th Annual Fit Kids Fest, taking place Saturday, February 17th at the Savannah Children’s Museum.

A free community event, Fit Kids Fest focuses on the importance of a healthy body and mind by introducing kids and their parents to fun activities designed for children of all ages.

“I’m so proud of how our Fit Kids Fest has grown as a beloved community event that promotes physical, mental, and emotional health and wellness, and activity for local youth. Last year we had over 300 children and parents attend, and we expect an even bigger turnout this year. The 2024 Fit Kids Fest promises to be an unforgettable day filled with games, movement sessions, nutritious snacks, and more, all led by volunteer experts from organizations across Savannah. Our goal is to motivate kids and families to get active while showing that fitness can be fun!” says Amanda Bryan, Fit Kids Fest Chair for 2024

Fit Kids Fest says it is dedicated to fostering overall wellness among K-12 students and introducing families to healthy lifestyle resources in the community.

Activities for the 2024 Fit Kids Fest include complimentary, full access to the Savannah Children’s Museum. The museum itself has a life-size maze, slides, a sensory garden, a healthy scavenger hunt and face painting.

Once again the 2024 Fit Kids Fest Event will be Saturday, February 17th going from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. at the Savannah Children’s Museum. The museum is located at 655 Louisville Rd, Savannah, GA 31401.