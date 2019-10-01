$100,000 reward to help solve 2002 case of murdered City of Savannah employee

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Crimestoppers and Savannah Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve a nearly two-decades-old murder mystery. They announced a $100,000 reward on Tuesday in the 2002 unsolved shooting death of Randy Stevens.

Around 6 a.m. Oct. 10, 2002, Stevens, 42, was fatally shot outside his home in the 1900 block of Duval Street. Stevens, an employee at the city’s vehicle maintenance facility, was on his way to work when the shooting occurred. Cold Case detectives believe the shooting was possibly the result of a robbery.

Detectives thoroughly investigated the case, but no information was ever generated that could result in an arrest. It has since been taken over by the Cold Case Division.

Courtesy: SPD

Courtesy: SPD

Courtesy: SPD

At a press conference, Crimestoppers announced that an anonymous donor had given $100,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest in the Stevens case. If the money doesn’t result in information on the case, Crimestoppers will maintain the money in the tip fund so that other cases can be solved.

“This might be the tip. Maybe someone has been sitting on this information since 2002, for 17 years, and now is the time to come forward, and that’s an exceptional amount of cash.” Larry Banson, Exec. Director of Crimestoppers Savannah

The amount of the reward depends on the quality of the tip. Crime stoppers told News 3 that any phone call or email with information is invaluable to the family.

“We never forget. We never are the same after someone is taken away from us in a violent crime. After someone’s assaulted, after someone’s been murdered, after someone’s been robbed, we’re never the same. What we try to do is make our community and individual survivors as whole as possible– by bringing closure to these cases.” Larry Banson, Exec. Director of Crimestoppers Savannah

All tips sent to Crimestoppers remain anonymous. Tips can be forwarded to Crimestoppers by calling (912) 234-2020.