SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know that it is National Margarita Day in the United States? If you want to mix your drinks from home, here are some ideas to get you started. This list includes a couple virgin options for those who don’t want alcohol but still want to celebrate.

Classic

If you’re not looking to get too wild with your options, there’s always the choice of the classic margarita. This recipe from Serious Eats which you can find through the link here will show you how to get started in making the perfect classic margarita.

Virgin Classic

Not interested in an alcoholic beverage? The link here will bring you to a recipe by The Pinning Mama for how to make a virgin classic margarita. This recipe only requires seven ingredients and takes less than five minutes to make.

Passion Fruit

In the mood for something fruity and unique? This recipe for a passion fruit margarita from Food Network has you covered. You can find the link to the recipe by clicking here.

Strawberry

If you love strawberries, you’ll love this recipe. This recipe from “A Couple Cooks” takes only six ingredients and less than five minutes to make. You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Strawberry Mocktail

Want a strawberry margarita but don’t want the alcohol? This mocktail is the perfect option. It takes a little longer than the regular strawberry margarita but that doesn’t make it any less delicious. You can find the recipe from the website “The Banana Diaries” by clicking the link here.

Triple Berry

If you want even more berries, you can try out this triple berry margarita recipe from the blog “Life as a Strawberry.” This recipe takes a grand total of 40 minutes to pull together but includes the time it takes to make a triple berry syrup that is sure to please. You can find the link to this recipe by clicking here.

Mango

Mangos make for a tasty treat and are a great addition to your fruit margarita. Though they aren’t in season now, you can easily swap fresh mango for frozen to make this quick recipe. You can find the link to this recipe by the website “Food and Wine” by clicking here.

Jalapeño

This is where things start to get more unique. Have you ever thought about putting jalapeños in your margarita? Why not? This recipe from Erin Clarke at the website “Well Plated” will take you through all the steps you need to make the perfect jalapeño margarita. You can find the link to this recipe by clicking here.

Chocolate

If you want a treat, why not have a chocolate margarita? This recipe from Colleen Graham at “The Spruce Eats” is a great option for the person with a sweet tooth and it only takes around five minutes to make. You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Pumpkin Spice Margaritas

If you’re missing the flavors of the fall, this recipe is for you. It takes around 35 minutes to make as you’ll need a little bit of time to create the syrup for the drink. The recipe can be found through the link here.