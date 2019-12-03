1 dead after shooting, attempted robbery at Hinesville convenience store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting investigation is underway at a convenience store in Liberty County.

Police say a man was allegedly trying to rob Kwikway Food Mart on E.G. Miles Parkway and Palm Drive on Monday night. Hinesville Police were called to the store for a reported shooting. That’s when they learned about the attempted robbery.

Shots were fired, and the person believed to be the suspect was killed.

News 3 is working to learn who shot first and the names of those involved.
We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

