1 dead after shooting, attempted robbery at Hinesville convenience store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting investigation is underway at a convenience store in Liberty County.
Police say a man was allegedly trying to rob Kwikway Food Mart on E.G. Miles Parkway and Palm Drive on Monday night. Hinesville Police were called to the store for a reported shooting. That’s when they learned about the attempted robbery.
Shots were fired, and the person believed to be the suspect was killed.
News 3 is working to learn who shot first and the names of those involved.
We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.