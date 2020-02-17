1 Person Dead, 1 Injured In Head On Collision In Walthourville Sunday Night

WALTHOURVILLE, GA (WSAV) – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a head on collision Sunday night in Walthourville According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Lyle Thurmond.

Thurmond said a Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on E B Cooper Highway towards Walthourville veered into the eastbound lane colliding with a pickup truck heading towards Riceboro.

The impact sent the Malibu into the shoulder of the road with the rear wheels facing upwards and the front end landing with both wheels onto the dirt. The driver of the vehicle was discovered on the road with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead later after emergency medical personnel tried to revive him.

E B Cooper is currently closed while troopers map out the scene.