SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Six homes have been evacuated in a west Chatham County neighborhood after a deadly crash ruptured a propane gas line.

Chatham County Police have closed off the area, near the intersection of Garrard Avenue and Lane Avenue.

WSAV has learned from law enforcement sources at the scene that the single-car crash broke a four-inch gas line. A witness told police, the driver of the car lost control in a sharp turn, went off the road, and crashed into the woods.

At the scene, the sound of the high-pressure gas echoed through the quiet neighborhood. The smell of propane was pungent in the air blocks away.

Firefighters were able to get close enough to the car to find the driver’s id and see the man inside, we are told.

A crew from the gas company that owns the line is at the scene working to get the leaking propane line shut off.

According to the Chatham County Police Department Twitter, people are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story which will be updated when more information is released.