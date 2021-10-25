$1 million in federal aid available for Lowcountry nonprofits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is teaming up with the Town of Hilton Head Island to distribute $1 Million in Federal money for non-profits that need it the most.

The money comes from the Hilton Head Island ARPA/SLFRF Covid-19 Fund that was established by the Town of Hilton Head Island with $1 million of the more than $5 million it received through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds were provided to local governments to help them respond to Covid-19.

All grant distributions will comply with federal guidelines and will address negative economic impacts caused by Covid-19, including healthcare, housing assistance, childcare and education, rent and utility assistance, and food insecurity, among other pandemic-related impacts. The maximum amount per grant is $50,000.

Nonprofits eligible to apply for a grant include 501(c)(3) organizations providing services to low- and moderate-income citizens of the Town of Hilton Head Island. Organizations must be able to verify the income level of program recipients.

An advisory committee consisting of community leaders and representatives from the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Community Foundation will review grant applications and determine grant awards.

The first grant cycle will start immediately, with the application deadline of November 30, 2021. Additional cycles will be defined as needed.

Grant guidelines and a link to the grant application can be found at Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s website: cf-lowcountry.org/nonprofits-and-grantees/arpa-slfrf-covid-19-fund-grant-guidelines

Questions about the grant process can be directed to Debbie Cahoon, Vice President for Community Investment, at dcahoon@cf-lowcountry.org or by calling 843.681.9100.