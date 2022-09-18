GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on September 17.

Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. The man died as a result of his injuries. Police have now identified the victim as James Alfred Ancrum Jr., 30, from Garden City, Georgia.

The Garden City Police Department is seeking information regarding the shooting death of James Ancrum.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the crime to call Lt. Rodriguez, 912-656-2715.

You can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org; or submit a tip using Tip411 by sending an anonymous tip by texting keyword GARDENCITY to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.

This is a developing story.