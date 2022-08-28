EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning.

Police say that accident happened in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden. ECSO officers of the Traffic Unit arrived at the scene to find the accident involved only a single motorcycle. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was traveling north on his sports bike on Old River Road.

Investigators determined that the victim lost control while navigating a left-hand curve, ultimately being ejected from the motorcycle and causing fatal injuries.

Investigation of the crash is going and police will not be releasing any more information at this time. Officers ask anyone with information regarding the crash to call Corporal Jason Fondren at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.