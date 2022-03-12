SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured and a casket was damaged in a multi-vehicle crash on 1-95 on Saturday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash occurring near Exit 87, one being a hearse carrying remains. Traffic was at a standstill, but is now flowing again.

Georgia State Troopers say the accident was caused by a woman allegedly driving under the influence. The woman told officers she had spun out on the interstate and continued driving to Exit 90 and called authorities.

Investigators say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and a casket inside the hearse was damaged.

The woman who reported the crash faces several charges including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and traveling too fast for road conditions.