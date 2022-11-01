BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

According to police, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express located at 35 Bluffton Road around 7:00 a.m. on November 1.

When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim who was transported and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police ask that if anyone witnessed the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.