1 dead and another seriously injured after a hit and run on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are searching for a red Dodge Charger after a fatal hit and run incident on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Bull and Liberty street. Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash after two people were struck by the vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The vehicle struck and killed one pedestrian, while seriously injuring the other. State patrol says the car was fleeing a traffic stop by Savannah Police before striking the two pedestrians.

Authorities say the red Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan plates should be missing the driver side mirror and have front end-damage.

If you have any information you’re asked to call GSP at: 912-754-1180.