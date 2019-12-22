1 dead after shooting on West 37th & Barnard Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson told News 3 that officers got to the area of W 37th and Barnard Streets around 2:15 a.m. Savannah Fire Rescue and EMS also responded to the scene.

Witnesses told News 3 they heard gunshots ring out and came out of their homes to find a car had crashed into a pole. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We will continue to update this story.