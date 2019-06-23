UPDATE: Driver in Glynn County I-95 crash charged with DUI, victim identified

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The victim and driver in a crash on Interstate 95 Sunday morning have been identified.

According to Georgia State Patrol Investigator, Kevin Zeigler, the victim was 67-year-old Kelly Stanley Smith. The driver accused of causing the accident is identified as 29-year-old Waymon Sugg.

Sugg is being charged with DUI, Vehicular Homicide and Failure to maintain lane.

Sugg was driving a 2500 Ram pickup truck when he hit the dump truck Smith was driving. Sugg’s vehicle hit a bridge barrier then crossed all three lanes of the highway before stopping. Smith’s dump truck overturned, ejecting him. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

________________________

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – One person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a dump truck on Sunday.

It happened on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 35 northbound around 12:30 a.m. According to a Georgia State Patrol Investigator, Kevin Zeigler, the driver of the pickup truck failed to maintain his lane and hit the dump truck. The driver of that dump truck lost control and struck a barricade. His vehicle rolled over onto its side, ejecting him from the truck. He died on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

News 3 will continue to update this story.