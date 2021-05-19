1 dead, 1 in custody following SWAT incident at Georgia home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man is in custody after a SWAT incident at a suburban Atlanta home.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers were called to a home near Jonesboro on Wednesday morning. Clayton police Capt. Steven Palmer said officers found an unidentified man dead outside a home.
He said a man came to the window when authorities were trying to determine if there were other victims. He says the man barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.
A police SWAT team was assembled to negotiate before the unidentified man was arrested. Palmer says authorities are investigating whether the man was involved in the victim’s death.