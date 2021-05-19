1 dead, 1 in custody following SWAT incident at Georgia home

An unidentified man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a Clayton County home Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, near Jonesboro, Ga. Authorities were called to the home for a report of a “person down.” They found an unidentified man on the ground outside who was pronounced dead at the scene, Clayton County Police Department Capt. Steven Palmer told reporters. Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was involved in the victim’s death. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man is in custody after a SWAT incident at a suburban Atlanta home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers were called to a home near Jonesboro on Wednesday morning. Clayton police Capt. Steven Palmer said officers found an unidentified man dead outside a home.

He said a man came to the window when authorities were trying to determine if there were other victims. He says the man barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

A police SWAT team was assembled to negotiate before the unidentified man was arrested. Palmer says authorities are investigating whether the man was involved in the victim’s death.