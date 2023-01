HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Hinesville Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning that left 5 people without a home.

Hinesville Fire says the fire happened around 2:40 a.m. at Shady Oaks mobile home park. The structure fire was quickly extinguished after firefighters learned that no one was home. One adult and four children were displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire Marshals from the Hinesville Fire Department will be handling the investigation.

No injuries were reported.