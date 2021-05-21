Mask or no mask? Here’s where local mandates stand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can ditch masks in crowds outdoors and in most indoor settings. The agency also removed the need for social distancing.
Still, the guidance calls for masks in crowded indoor settings: buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. And local or federal mandates still apply.
So, in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, where do the mandates stand? WSAV News 3 is On Your Side with a round-up of our latest coverage on local orders.
The city of Savannah is keeping its mandatory mask order in place until 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day unless rescinded or extended. Chatham County has long been in line with the city’s stance on masks, however, commissioners changed the order to follow the new CDC recommendations.
