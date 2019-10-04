Blitz Banner

Sweet puppy Carrado needs ‘fur-ever’ home

Jensen's Pet Corner

WSAV’s Chief Photographer Jim Jensen is highlighting pets around town in need of a good home.

Meet Carrado, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

  • Mixed breed
  • Just over 7 months old
  • Male
  • Size: large
  • Color: black/white
  • Neutered

Want Carrado to become a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515. The rescue is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (closed on Sunday, Monday).

View more dogs up for adoption at Jensen’s Pet Corner here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

