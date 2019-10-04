Sweet puppy Carrado needs ‘fur-ever’ home

WSAV’s Chief Photographer Jim Jensen is highlighting pets around town in need of a good home.

Meet Carrado, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Mixed breed

Just over 7 months old

Male

Size: large

Color: black/white

Neutered

Want Carrado to become a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515. The rescue is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (closed on Sunday, Monday).

View more dogs up for adoption at Jensen’s Pet Corner here.