Say “hello” to Mouse, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

She’s a friendly dog who loves to play fetch. Check out more details on Mouse:

Terrier/mix

9 years old

Female

Size: medium

Color: bronze

Spayed

Want to make her a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

