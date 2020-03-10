Lucie looking for ‘fur-ever’ home

WSAV’s Chief Photographer Jim Jensen is highlighting pets around town in need of a good home.

Five-year-old Lucie is a fun-loving, easy-going girl who loves to play with toys. She loves people but not other dogs or cats.

She’s a medium-sized, mixed breed, black and white pup. Lucie has been spayed.

Want her to become a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515. The rescue is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (closed on Sunday, Monday).

View more dogs up for adoption at Jensen’s Pet Corner here.