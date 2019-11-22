Kai, Armani up for adoption at Humane Society

Ready to give some dogs their “fur-ever” home? Look no further.

Dog duo Kai and Armani are up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Four-year-old Kai is a small, black and white female who is spayed. She’s a mixed breed; part chihuahua and dachshund.

Armani, also four, is a small, tan, male dog. He has been neutered. Armani is a Shih Tzu mix.

The Humane Society says this pair is “bonded,” so they will need to go to the same home. Both pups are playful and love people.

Interested in adopting them? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

